IAAPA Cancels Expo Due to Covid-19; Announces New Virtual Education Conference

IAAPA today announced the cancellation of IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, Fla., citing ongoing effects of Covid-19 across the world, the ongoing prevalence of the virus in Florida and across the U.S., and significant restrictions on travel as major factors in the decision. In its place, IAAPA will host a virtual education conference, taking place Nov. 16-18 and featuring 25 sessions originally planned for the in-person Expo.

“This was a complex and tough decision to make,” said IAAPA President and CEO Hal McEvoy in a video message. “The entire world has been dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and our industry has been hit very hard. While we had hoped we could host IAAPA Expo, the ongoing prevalence of Covid-19 in Florida and the United States, coupled with significant restrictions on international and domestic travel, makes that impossible at this time.

“No one is more disappointed than I am,” McEvoy continued, “but we know this is the right decision for IAAPA and our members.”

The new IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference will offer both connection and education opportunities for members, something the group says is needed “now more than ever.” Registration details and the full program, which will include 25 sessions and two keynote presentations, focused on current industry needs and issues, will be available soon at IAAPA.org.

“IAAPA has been serving the attractions industry for more than 100 years. Our industry is strong and resilient and I am confident we will continue to move forward together, stronger than ever,” McEvoy concluded. To watch his full message, go here; for the official press release, visit here.

Current exhibitors are encouraged to contact the IAAPA Global Sales Team at [email protected] to discuss options related to the cancellation and next steps. IAAPA is moving forward with plans to host IAAPA Expo Asia 2021, scheduled to take place in Macao, China, June 7-10, IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 28-30, 2021, and IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 16-19, 2021.