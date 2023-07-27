IAAPA Brass Ring Deadline Aug. 15

If you’d like to be considered for a coveted IAAPA Brass Ring Award, applications are open until Tuesday, Aug. 15. Click here to view all the categories and apply.

The awards recognize “those who put the success of our industry at the forefront,” IAAPA explained. It’s also the association’s way of acknowledging young professionals and companies who represent their core values and excel in operations.

Individual achievement awards include the IAAPA Hall of Fame Award, the IAAPA Service Awards and the IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Awards. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.