IAAPA Brass Ring Awards Open for Submissions

Through Aug. 1, click here to submit entries or nominate for IAAPA’s Brass Ring Awards. Categories include Best New Product, Top FEC of the Word and excellence awards in Food and Beverage, Games and Merchandise, Human Resources, Live Entertainment and Marketing.

“Named for the rings given to carousel riders at the very first amusement parks, the Brass Ring Award is a symbol of achievement,” IAAPA wrote. “And just like how a ring is an unbreakable connection, so is our connection to the entertainment industry.”

Learn more at www.iaapa.org/about-iaapa/iaapa-awards.