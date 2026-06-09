IAAPA Brass Ring Applications Open

If you think you’ve got what it takes to win a prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring Award, submit your products now! Applications are open through Oct. 16. (Click here to see the categories and apply.)

“Whether you’re introducing a bold new initiative or building upon a standout program, this is your opportunity to share your story, inspire peers across the industry, and showcase the work shaping the future of attractions,” the association said.

There are award categories in Games & Merchandise; Live Entertainment; Human Resources; Food & Beverage; Marketing; Sustainability; and more.