IAAPA Asia Coming Up Soon in Shanghai

IAAPA Expo Asia will be held June 30-July 3 in Shanghai, China. In addition to the trade show featuring the best in attractions and entertainment in the region, there’s also loads of educational opportunities that are a hallmark of all the IAAPA conferences.

The lineup of keynote and industry speakers come from renowned attractions throughout the region, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, Shanghai Disney Resort, Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Studios Japan and more.

“IAAPA Expo Asia is where professionals from across the attractions industry gather to learn, share and grow,” said Jack Chan, vice president and executive director for IAAPA Asia Pacific. “Our Institute programs underscore our mission to support professional development and champion safety across every aspect of operations. We are excited to welcome attendees to these high-impact sessions and to the incredible experience waiting in Shanghai this July.”

Click here to learn more or visit www.iaapa.org for other association info.