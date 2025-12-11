IAAPA Appoints New North America VP

The global trade association IAAPA has chosen Todd Andrus as its vice president and executive director of North America.

Andrus has more than 26 years of experience in hospitality, attractions and marketing. He was most recently the corporate senior director at Premier Parks, leading the marketing strategy and partnerships for 14 parks and attractions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Todd’s remarkable experience across theme parks, FECs, aquariums and destination attractions makes him an incredible fit for our IAAPA family,” said COO Michael Shelton. “What stands out most is his passion for our industry and his commitment to serving members. We’re excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to the energy and insight he brings to the North America team.”

Andrus added: “It’s an honor to help advance the attractions industry for the families who rely on our experiences to create lifelong memories. I look forward to growing this incredible industry alongside the IAAPA team. I’m genuinely excited to help take the association to the next level.”