IAAPA APAC Summit 2023 Aug. 20-21 in Vietnam

IAAPA’s APAC Summit will be held this year from Aug. 20-21 in Da Nang, Vietnam, and will feature two of the country’s premier attractions – Sun World Ba Na Hills and VinWonders Nam Hoi An. IAAPA members can get access to the event for $299; non-member price is $399.

The presentations and educational sessions will be conducted in English with simultaneous English-to-Vietnamese interpretation.

Speakers include Brad Loxley (COO of Sun World Group), Cynthia Mamon (COO of Enchanted Kingdom), Dimitri Delopoulos (chief development officer of Puy du Fou Asia) and Michelle Erasmus (operations director at Dreamworld).

Learn more at: www.iaapa.org/events/connections/summit/iaapa-apac-summit.