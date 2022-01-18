IAAPA Announces Full 2022 Calendar of Events

IAAPA recently released their full slate of 2022 events, starting with next week’s FEC Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Jan. 23-25.

Other in-person events this year for the association include their Middle East Summit in Dubai (Feb. 21-23); Meet IAAPA events in Mexico City (March 3), Sao Paulo, Brazil (March 9) and Cancun (March 10); IAAPA Summit: Latin America, Caribbean and Post Tour in Iguazu and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (April 25-29); IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit in Rome (May 18-20); IAAPA Expo Asia in Hong Kong (June 7-10); IAAPA Conference: Latin America, Caribbean in Cancun (Sept. 6-7); IAAPA Expo Europe in London (Sept. 12-15); and IAAPA Expo in Orlando (Nov. 14-18).

Details about all events can be found at www.iaapa.org.