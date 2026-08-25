IAAPA Announces 2026 Hall of Famers

The IAAPA Hall of Fame Class of 2026 includes Chip Cleary, Jeffrey Ellis, Bob Gurr and Miguel Quintana Pali. The association said those four are recognized as “industry visionaries whose leadership, innovation and lasting contributions have helped shape the global attractions industry.”

“Each of these honorees have transformed our industry in remarkable ways,” said IAAPA president and CEO Jakob Wahl. “From advancing safety and engineering to reimagining guest experiences and sustainable tourism, their influence spans generations and regions around the world, and we are proud to welcome them into the IAAPA Hall of Fame.”

They will be officially inducted during IAAPA Legends: A Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair on Monday, Nov. 16, during IAAPA Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Proceeds from the event will benefit the IAAPA Foundation, supporting scholarships for the next generation of attractions industry leaders.

Chip Cleary

For nearly 50 years, Cleary has helped shape the attractions industry through innovation, operational excellence, and leadership. His career spans pioneering themed water parks, advancing water attraction design, leading Palace Entertainment and Parque Reunidos, and helping develop Europa-Park’s Rulantica. A former IAAPA Chairman and CEO, he also played a pivotal role in further expanding IAAPA.

Jeffrey Ellis

Founder of Ellis & Associates, Ellis has spent more than four decades advancing aquatic safety worldwide. His innovations in lifeguard training and safety — including the rescue tube, 10/20 Protection Standard, operational audits, and evidence-based performance standards — have influenced aquatic facilities across more than 40 countries and continue to protect millions of guests.

Bob Gurr

One of Walt Disney’s original Imagineers, Gurr helped redefine how attractions are designed and experienced. Bob’s engineering work includes the Autopia cars, Disneyland Monorail, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Submarine Voyage, and the Omnimover ride system, with innovations that continue to influence themed entertainment and generations of attraction designers.

Miguel Quintana Pali

Through Grupo Xcaret, Quintana Pali pioneered a model of destination entertainment that blends nature, culture, sustainability, hospitality, and immersive experiences. His approach demonstrated how environmental stewardship and authentic cultural experiences can thrive alongside commercial success, helping establish Grupo Xcaret as a global benchmark for sustainable tourism and innovation.