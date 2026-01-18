IAAPA Announces 2025 Brass Ring Excellence Finalists

The IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Awards for 2025 will be announced Feb. 5 and celebrated at this year’s IAAPA Honors from May 12-14 in Xcaret, Mexico. The list of finalists was revealed on Jan. 14.

Top FEC of the Year finalists are HUPALUPA Istanbul; Spy Ninjas HQ; and HALL U NEED. Top LBE of the Year finalists are FG Big Wheel; Deutschlandmuseum; and Sixty to Escape Woodfield.

Other finalists include FACE Amusement in the Best Talent Acquisition Program sub-category for their work with Downtown Flavortown and Hersheypark in the Best New Menu Item – Year-Round Operation sub-category with their All Day Souvenir Cup Vending Machine.

Be sure to bookmark IAAPA’s YouTube channel and go there Feb. 5 to see the winners.