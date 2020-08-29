IAAPA Americas Conference Starts Wednesday, Sept. 2

Gain six credit hours toward IAAPA Certification by participating in the two-day online event IAAPA Virtual Conference: The Americas, held Sept. 2-3. Register here. The member price is $99, and non-members pay $149.

The conference will be held each day from 1-5:30 p.m. Eastern time. Participants will hear from industry thought leaders from around the world, IAAPA says. It’s also a place where you’ll be able to connect virtually with your peers.

See the full educational lineup and more information at www.iaapa.org/events/iaapa-virtual-conference-americas.