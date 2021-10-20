IAAPA Adjusts Mask Requirements at Expo

Based on the low number of Covid cases in Florida, IAAPA recently adjusted its mask policy for IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Instead of mandatory masks for all on the trade show floor, they will only be “highly recommended” for vaccinated people and mandatory for unvaccinated people.

“All individuals age 2 and above will be required to wear a face covering while on Expo transportation,” said Susan Storey, IAAPA’s director of global communications. “Any individual age 2 and above who is not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a face covering while inside at the convention center or inside at Expo-related events. IAAPA highly recommends a face covering for vaccinated individuals, as well.”

Storey added that this will be on the honor system and vaccine proof will not be necessary. The latest Covid data shows Florida has among the lowest number of cases per capita. Click here to read more and stay up to date on IAAPA’s health and safety guidelines.