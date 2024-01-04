IAAPA Adds Executive VP

Following a global search, Storm Tussey-Haverly has been selected to serve in IAAPA’s newly-created role of executive vice president and chief membership officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Storm to the leadership team of IAAPA,” said IAAPA president and CEO Jakob Wahl. “Her expertise in digital transformation, strategic marketing and leadership will be essential in moving IAAPA forward for our members, ensuring the dynamic and diverse needs of our industry will be served with unforgettable experiences, connections, education and resources.”

Tussey-Haverly most recently was the senior vice president of global commercial marketing at Hurtigruten, a leading adventure travel group.