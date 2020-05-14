IAAPA Accepting 2020 Awards Nominations

IAAPA’s annual call for nominations is now open for its Hall of Fame Awards, Young Professional of the Year Award and Service Awards. Presented during IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, Fla., the honors celebrate attractions professionals from around the world who have made significant contributions to the industry.

The Hall of Fame Awards honor those “whose work and accomplishments have made significant and lasting contributions to the global attractions industry.” They must have been associated with the attractions industry for at least 10 years. Deadline to submit a nomination is July 13.

The Young Professional of the Year Award honors IAAPA members under age 35 who “demonstrate a dedication to the attractions industry through strong leadership, teamwork, and integrity, while they continue to develop their knowledge and experience necessary in the attractions industry.” The deadline to submit a nomination is also July 13.

As for the Service Awards – including the IAAPA Lifetime Service Award, the IAAPA Outstanding Service Award, and the IAAPA Meritorious Service Award – they honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to IAAPA and the global attractions industry. Deadline to apply for these awards is July 31.

To learn more and to submit a nomination, visit www.iaapa.org/awards.