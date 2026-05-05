I.T. Discontinues Updates for GT Live

Incredible Technologies’ legacy platform Golden Tee LIVE will soon be sunsetting so the company can focus their resources on continuing to build the Golden Tee PGA TOUR platform.

Certain features, such as the Daily Contest and Money $hot, will go dark in September after Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2027 is released and many of its online features like Prize Play will be deactivated on LIVE on Nov. 1.

“Golden Tee LIVE has long been a pillar of the amusement space and the IT brand – and we’re forever grateful,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “But focusing solely on the PGA TOUR platform will allow us to keep enthralling players and rewarding operators for years to come. It’s been an amazing ride but since we released PGA TOUR, our team’s worked tirelessly to create two complete content updates and service two separate software platforms. The timing is right.”

IT said consistent with their “operator-friendly philosophy,” they’ll continue to provide LIVE tech support for some time, likely through the 2027 calendar year.

Operators with LIVE have three ways to upgrade to the PGA TOUR version. The most economical is installing new software to use with their current cabinets and hardware. Operators can also buy the latest Golden Tee PGA TOUR Showpiece PRO cabinet that released last fall; the cabinet has “refined cup holders and a smaller footprint, while maintaining the same state-of-the-art tech and software.” A third option is to get the Deluxe cabinet with its “illuminated shroud and a colorful, more robust TV stand.”

Each option includes the 2027 update, which will be complete with new courses, features and content. “We’ve never offered software protection this early before,” said the company’s VP of sales, Josh Pick. “It’s part of our commitment to making this transition as smooth as possible.”

Contact your IT sales rep for more details: 847-870-7027, ext. 383. Visit amusement.itsgames.com for everything else Golden Tee.