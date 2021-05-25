I/O Arcade Bar, Others Reopening in Wisconsin

Dane County, Wis., is getting ready to end its emergency pandemic orders and several bars and restaurants in the area have been welcoming back guests, including I/O Arcade Bar, which spent the majority of the past 14 months closed due to the pandemic.

“It was really easy to get pessimistic, but it was always something where we just always had to find a way to get through one more month and one more month,” said owner Mitchell Turino. He told WKOW that the business spent part of the time moving into a bigger space, which delayed reopening.

“I think that this is going to be a really fun summer here in Madison,” he said. “I’m super excited to be able to go out and see friends again and hopefully bring them in here.” Learn more at www.ioarcade.bar.