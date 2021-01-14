I/O Arcade Bar Moves, Doubles Space

The Madison, Wis., arcade bar I/O – first opened in November 2018 – is moving from a 3,200-sq.-ft. facility to a 6,300-sq.-ft. building a couple of blocks away. Nearly doubling his space, owner Mitchell Turino says the move will allow him to bring in more video games and pinball machines.

“It affords us a lot of opportunities, both in Covid times and post-Covid,” he told the Wisconsin State Journal. “I think having more space is really good for us. I think having parking is good for us. And honestly, it’s a building that’s been a big part of Willy Street for a long time.”

That space was formerly the Prism and Plan B nightclub. Now, it will house I/O Arcade Bar, just as soon as a new liquor license is given. Turino expects to open by spring with 55 arcade games and 18 pinball machines, up from the previous 45 arcade games and 12 pinball machines.

More information is available at www.ioarcade.bar and www.facebook.com/ioarcadebar.