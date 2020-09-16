Hyper Reality Gaming Bar Reopens in East London

The most popular “Fun & Games” activity on TripAdvisor in London, Hyper Reality – a gaming bar that combines nostalgic games with futuristic virtual reality – has reopened with new Covid-safe protocols.

According to Entertainment Focus, social distancing, contact tracing, masks and hand sanitizer are all a part of the company’s Covid protocols. They also use special cloth face masks beneath the VR headsets, wipe them down after every use and scan the venue with UV wands every two hours.

The cyberpunk-themed lounge is downstairs and has old-school video games with a private karaoke room as well. Game sessions can be booked in 2-hour slots or on a “pay as you play” basis.