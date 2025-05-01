Hyosung Urges ATM Operators to Update Security

Hyosung Americas recently told ATM owners they should “immediately implement critical security updates to protect their machines from evolving cyber threats that have affected multiple ATM networks across the country.”

The message was regarding the attacks that target RMS (Remote Management Software) systems and allow unauthorized users to redirect ATM communications, which were first identified in September.

“The security and integrity of the ATM cash ecosystem is our highest priority,” said Nancy Gail Daniels, COO of Hyosung Americas. “We’ve been actively communicating with our partners, reinforcing the necessity to implement the steps in security advisories updates and address ATM vulnerabilities since last year. Despite these previous warnings and advisories, the industry is seeing many machines remain unprotected. We strongly urge all ATM operators to implement necessary critical security measures to safeguard their assets.”