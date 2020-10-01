Hyosung America to Share Big News at ATM Conference

ATM operators, a big announcement from Hyosung America – an industry leader and platinum sponsor of the NAC2020 Virtual Conference & Expo – is coming to that 3-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27-29.

The meetings and trade show may have moved online, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be as important to the industry as the usual event, say organizers. In addition to presenting their newest products and services, NAC says the company plans on making a huge announcement that “will be of great interest to all present and future deployers of Hyosung ATM equipment throughout America.”

“Hyosung continues to exhibit the industry vision, inspiration, leadership and support that have helped establish this exceptional global organization as the largest deployer of installed retail ATM terminals in the U.S. today,” said NAC executive director Bruce Renard. “NAC thanks Hyosung for an amazing level of ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation for the retail ATM sector, even during these most challenging of times.”

More information is available at www.natmc.org/NAC2020.