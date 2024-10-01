Hurricane Helene Brings Destruction Across the South

The Category 4 Hurricane Helene wrought havoc across the South this week, killing more than 150 people across six states and causing astounding damage in its path. North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia were the states most heavily impacted. Work is underway across the region to help those affected.

Christina Kaiser, executive director of the Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Assn., reported that the members she knows who were in the storm’s path are fine. She also recommended donating to local Salvation Army locations, like those in Valdosta, Savannah and Augusta. A GAMOA board member is taking food and supplies to Western North Carolina today, Oct. 2 (to further assist that effort, checks can be sent to: Lauren’s Loafers, PO Box 2504, Easley, SC 29641).

FACE Amusement has also been helping their communities, gathering a truckload of supplies that are enroute to Western North Carolina and East Tennessee this week. They are also collecting donations of essential goods like baby formula, diapers and non-perishable food at their location at 5034 Bobby Hicks Highway in Johnson City, Tenn. “Ring the doorbell to drop off, or if you are in a hurry, simply place under the covered red awning and we’ll do the rest,” the company said.

AJ Kress of Florida Music Co. reported losing about four locations on his Tampa route along the beach. “We have not been able to get to some locations because the police have the roads closed,” he described. “The ones on the beach that we have gotten into had about five feet of water. It’s a setback but we’ll get through it.”