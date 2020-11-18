Hurricane Harvey-Destroyed Bowling Alley is Back

After taking severe damage due to Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, Sully’s Bowling Lanes in Aransas Pass, Texas, closed. The venue, a popular spot for decades, was demolished and new owner Chris Coulter has put CM Lanes in its place.

According to KIII, Coulter had bowled at Sully’s since he was a kid and maintained ties to the Sullinger family, the original owners. Now, CM Lanes has 16 brand-new, state-of-the-art lanes. It has a 40-foot bar that was built using the original bowling lanes.

The new center also features a restaurant, a video wall to watch sporting events and a covered outdoor pavilion with a stage where they plan on having crawfish boils and hosting live concerts. More information is available at www.facebook.com/CMLanes.