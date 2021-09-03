Hundreds Attend First Hybrid Amusement 360

Creative Works hosted their first-ever hybrid format Amusement 360 event, with 60 people attending in Indianapolis and hundreds more tuned in virtually.

Over the three-day event, held Aug. 24-26, 19 industry experts shared their knowledge with attendees during 20 education sessions. The two tracks focused on existing entertainment facilities and startups.

“In the day-to-day work of running your business, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and lose sight of ‘why’ you’re in the business you’re in,” said in-person attendee Jay Mrozek. “Amusement 360 is an opportunity to learn, engage and rediscover your passion and your ‘why.’ You leave excited to get back to working on your business.”

Formerly known as LaserTAG360, the event celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer. The next Amusement 360 is scheduled for Feb. 8-10 in Indy. Learn more at www.amusement360.com.