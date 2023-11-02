Human Claw Attraction Developed by FEG

Family Entertainment Group recently launched their latest creation in Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park at Kalahari Round Rock Resort. Called Mission Possible: Human Claw Experience, the attraction “takes guests to new heights – both literally and figuratively.”

FEG worked in conjunction with Sting International to bring the interactive entertainment experience to Texas. The attraction takes advantage of the arcade crane idea and puts players into a large-scale version by suspending them in the air, ready to try and reach out to pick up prizes.

“We believe in redefining family fun, and Mission Possible: Human Claw Experience is an example of our commitment,” said Scott Brown, FEG’s director of marketing. “This attraction offers a completely unique experience, where guests become the claw, hovering above a treasure trove of prizes and capturing their winnings.”

Visit www.fegllc.com for more info and see the fun at www.kalahariresorts.com.