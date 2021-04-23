Huge Arcade to Open May 15 in Atlantic City

The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J., will debut its new 103,000-sq.-ft. arcade Lucky Snake on May 15. Among the attractions are boardwalk-style games, classics like Skee Ball and pinball, mini bowling, virtual reality and even a regulation-size boxing ring for live fights.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, there’s also a sports bar and restaurant with huge TVs screens and a state-of-the-art “online gamer annex.” Showboat Hotel owner and developer Bart Blatstein said, “Everybody loves an arcade. People can walk out of a movie not enjoying the movie. People can walk out of a casino and not have a good time, especially if they lose money. But who doesn’t have a good time at an arcade?”

By the time Lucky Snake opens next month, Blatstein will be breaking ground on an adjacent $100 million water park, set to open in summer 2022. A 60,000-sq.-ft. beer garden and a 60,000-sq.-ft music venue is also in the works.

“I am going to have the first year-round family resort in Atlantic City,” he said. “This is what it’s missing.” Learn more at www.showboathotelac.com.