Stern Pinball Enhances Sales Team with Newcomer Yates

Eddie Yates has joined Stern Pinball as a customer service technical support engineer on the team’s help desk, according to the company. Stern says Eddie will report to Patrick Bowers, the director of technical support.

“Stern added Eddie to strengthen its service department as pinball sales continue to grow at a rapid pace,” the company wrote. “Eddie brings over a decade of technical experience, working as a lead service technician for Abt Electronics and as a lead installer for Appliance Warehouse.”

“Stern is committed to investing in customer service and technical support dedicated to keeping up with our rapidly growing business,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Eddie will fit right in with the Stern family, offering top notch technical experience with a proven history of exceptional customer service.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.