HTC VIVE Joins LEXRA Founding Board

HTC VIVE recently joined the founding board of directors of LEXRA, which supports the location-based entertainment XR industry. Dave Myers, the senior director of sales engineering at the company, will represent HTC VIVE on the board.

“XR is an important part of our work at HTC VIVE, and I’m honored to join the LEXRA board in support of the operators driving this industry forward,” Myers said. “LEXRA provides a direct connection between venue owners and the expertise they need to get up and running, avoid preventable issues, and build more resilient operations. Supporting operator success benefits the broader ecosystem.”

HTC VIVE’s president in the Americas added: “HTC helped establish the modern LBXR industry, and we remain deeply committed to its future. From pioneering XR hardware and software platforms to supporting operators around the world, our focus has always been on enabling sustainable immersive businesses. Partnering with LEXRA allows us to continue that work alongside the broader community.”

LEXRA founder and executive director Bob Cooney welcomed the company’s participation as a meaningful milestone for the association – and a strong signal to operators considering joining the community.

“HTC didn’t just participate in the rise of location-based VR – they helped make it possible,” Cooney explained. “Their decision to join LEXRA’s founding board sends a powerful message to the market. It reinforces that HTC remains invested in operators, creators and the entire ecosystem, and it adds tremendous credibility and leadership to our growing association.”

For more information, visit www.lexra.org.