Howard McAuliffe Now CEO, President of Pinnacle

Pinnacle Entertainment Group, a leading consulting firm in location-based entertainment, recently announced that Howard McAuliffe has succeeded his father George McAuliffe as the company’s CEO and president. The elder McAuliffe will remain with the company as founder and client specialist.

“Howard has been instrumental in driving the company’s success in recent years,” said George McAuliffe. “His passion for the industry and operational expertise makes him the ideal leader for Pinnacle’s next chapter. This transition allows me to focus on my true passion – working directly with clients to help them maximize their business potential.”

Under Howard’s leadership, Pinnacle has “experienced record growth by assisting existing facilities to successfully improve operations, providing direct management of locations, and expanding feasibility studies.”

Pinnacle also reported that it plans to move into owning and operating FECs in the near future as well. They’ve expanded their expertise and bandwidth in recent years with industry veteran Nick DiMatteo coming aboard in 2023 and Nikki Canlas joining as an executive assistant.

“I’m honored to lead Pinnacle into this exciting new phase,” Howard McAuliffe said. “We have a talented team and a strong foundation for growth. We’re committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients, and we’re actively pursuing the acquisition of facilities and revenue share opportunities to grow our bandwidth and enhance our consulting and management services.”

Learn more about the company at www.grouppinnacle.com.