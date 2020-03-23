How Are You Helping? Positive Community News

In an unprecedented time of national stress, you can choose to see only bleakness or invest some time and energy into feeding positivity in your community. RePlay’s advertising director Barry Zweben shared with us this photo of his wife Nancy volunteering at a Grab & Go Food Center, one of 60 set up by the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she also works.

According to CBS Los Angeles, LAUSD’s food centers were set up in partnership with the Red Cross to provide meals to all students who need them during the district’s closure, which will be until at least May 1 after a recent extension. As the Los Angeles Times notes, hundreds of thousands of meals have already gone out. Zweben reports 1,300 meals were given out yesterday morning (March 23) at the Chatsworth High School location she was at from 6:30-11:30 a.m.