Houston Gets Vintage Arcade, Pinball Bar

Eightytwo, a bar offering a rotating selection of vintage arcade games and pinball machines, opened late last year in Houston and is now making plans to host tournaments.

According to Houston Eater, the venue has about 45 class video games and 15 pinball machines, which are chosen from the company’s roughly 150 games. All are frequently rotated in and out.

The bar’s founders, Scott Davids and Noah Sutcliffe – friends since childhood – opened the first Eightytwo in Los Angeles in 2014. Houston is their second location. There, they plan to host arcade and pinball tournaments soon, which will be streamed live on Twitch.

Learn more at www.eightytwo.la/houston.