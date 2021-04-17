Houston Escape Room Focuses on Apollo 13

Escape It Houston has a new experience for visitors to try that will allow them to attempt to stabilize the Apollo 13 lunar module. According to the Houston Chronicle, guests will get to relive the historic 1970s spaceflight as the crew.

Owner Shannon Brinkley said the new experience is “exhilarating.” The mission is laid out on the company’s website: “You and your crew: Commander, Pilot, Navigator and Engineer are aboard Apollo 13. Two days into your lunar mission the oxygen tank in the service module explodes! Your crew has 30 minutes to stabilize the lunar module and prepare for reentry into the earth’s atmosphere. If you fail, you will most likely perish.”

Two of NASA’s engineers – including Jim LeBlanc, an original engineer from the Apollo 13 mission – were recently invited to try out the room. They did not survive the mission.

The experience costs $24.99 per person and the mission is made for four people. Learn more at www.escapeithouston.com.