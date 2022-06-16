House Votes to Keep Cash Strong, NATMC Reports

In a 224-198 bipartisan vote this week, the U.S. House has passed the Payment Choice Act, which the National ATM Council lauded. The intent of the bill, now moving onto the Senate, is to ensure the continued acceptance of cash as a payment option.

The bill requires all brick-and-mortar retail businesses to allow cash payments for purchases of goods and services up to $2,000.

“Passage of the Payment Choice Act by the House represents the culmination of years of focused effort by NAC’s Governmental Affairs team, its board of directors and officers, and the diverse members of the Consumer Choice in Payment Coalition, which NAC helped bring together,” the association wrote. “NAC thanks and applauds the exceptional contributions of these individuals and organizations who have worked so tirelessly and effectively on this initiative.”