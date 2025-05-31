Hot Wheels Experience Now at Dave & Buster’s

Starting today, June 2, Dave & Buster’s guests nationwide can experience the Hot Wheels universe like never before.

FSR Magazine reports that the festivities will be headlined by Hot Wheels: Victory Lap, a brand-new arcade racer from Adrenaline Amusements that’ll be exclusively at D&B this summer.

Of course, the company will also have Hot Wheels-themed food and beverage to complement the new machines.

“We’re thrilled to be Firing on All Cylinders at Dave & Buster’s this summer,” said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “Fans will experience high-speed twists and turns with the new Hot Wheels: Victory Lap game while turbocharging with themed sliders, refreshers and more. We look forward to welcoming families and adults alike for an action-packed summer.”