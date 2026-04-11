Hooky Cinema Entertainment Center Opening in Nashville

Hooky, a new experiential entertainment venue featuring movies, bowling, arcade games and more, is set to open April 29 at Nashville Yards, reported Nashville Lifestyles.

Nashville Yards is a mixed-use development that also features live music, dining and other entertainment options.

This 50,000-sq.-ft. multi-story facility will have a dine-in cinema, full-length bowling lanes, an interactive arcade and a social dining experience with private event spaces and more.

“Hooky is a natural fit for Nashville Yards, a development built around bringing people together through shared experiences,” said CEO Charlie Tiantawach. “It’s about giving people more ways to be connected. From cinema to cocktails to gaming competitions, it’s all designed to turn a night out into something bigger.”

See more at www.hookyentertainment.com.