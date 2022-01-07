Hong Kong Disneyland Closed for Two Weeks

Hong Kong Disneyland announced last week that they’ve temporarily closed, from Jan. 7-20, due to a global surge in Covid-19 cases. CNN Travel reports that the closure was “required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong.”

The closure only effects the theme park, not its resort hotels. They will remain open with “adjusted level of services.”

The park will extend ticket validity to those who were supposed to attend during those dates. Hong Kong Disneyland most recently shut down briefly in November after a visitor tested positive for Covid-19. According to CNN, Hong Kong is still persuing a goal of “zero Covid.”