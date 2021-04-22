Hologate’s New Game Coming to 400-Plus Locations

According to Hologate, the company’s latest game Blasters of the Universe: VR Bullet Hell – in partnership with developer Secret Location – is coming soon to its expansive game library. Hologate reports it has over 400 live locations across 36 countries that have had 8 million players to date.

Blasters of the Universe is a cooperative, multiplayer game that “pushes the ‘bullet hell’ genre to dazzling new heights, pitting teams of up to 4 players against wave after wave of bullets and baddies in a ’90s retro neon-infused virtual reality landscape.”

The VR shooter game features a system where players must physically duck, dodge and avoid bullets. Each level is packed with “enemies in all shapes and sizes” and players are given the ability to select between five weapons.

“As businesses start to reopen, we are proud to be partnering with Hologate on the launch of the arcade edition of our popular PC VR shooter game Blasters of the Universe,” said Kathryn Rawson, the VP of content at Secret Location. “We know that now more than ever, families and friends are going to be craving meaningful shared experiences, and we’re thrilled that our multiplayer game is coming to market at a time when the competition and intense action that characterizes the Blasters franchise can provide some much-deserved escapism and all-around fun.” Learn more at www.hologate.com.