Hologate Releases Ghostbusters VR

VR maker Hologate says the new Ghostbusters VR Academy experience is now available, launching on the first day of Amusement Expo at the 450-plus Hologate locations globally. Published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality in association with Ghost Corps and developed by Hologate, Ghostbusters VR Academy is available for the multiplayer Hologate Arena as well as the company’s Blitz VR motion simulator.

In the Arena game, academy members in training strap on their proton packs and work together as a team in high-risk ghost encounter scenarios. They learn how to trap or blow ghosts to smithereens, all under the safeguard of academy grounds, of course.

In the Blitz game, trainees will take the wheel in the prototype ECTO hovercraft, a vehicle exclusive to the academy. Players compete to see who is the fastest, most skillful driver in a high-speed race.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Sony Pictures VR on this experience,” said Hologate CEO and Founder Leif Petersen. “Set in one of the world’s most beloved franchises, Ghostbusters VR Academy offers players an amazing shared social experience that family and friends can enjoy. Our company-wide mission is to create a social play setting, an escape from reality that creates powerful, long-lasting memories of good times. Ghostbusters VR Academy is the perfect fit for our Arena and Blitz platforms, and we can’t wait for our recruits to start their training.”

Said Sony Pictures Entertainment Senior VP of VR Jake Zim: “Ghostbusters VR Academy takes full advantage of Hologate’s location-based entertainment technology to immerse players in the Ghostbusters universe with friends and family, it’s an absolute thrill for Ghostbusters fans old and new. Players can strap on a proton pack and operate a brand-new hovercraft version of the ECTO to train to be a real Ghostbuster in an amazing academy setting, complete with iconic characters like Slimer and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. This story expanding, fantasy-fulfilling experience is only possible in virtual reality.”

You can find Hologate in 42 countries; to find more information, visit www.hologate.com.