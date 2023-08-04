Hologate Raises €8.3M, Boosting Market Expansion

The Germany-based VR maker Hologate has announced a whopper of a series A fundraising round. Co-led by new investors Bolero Holdings and Vester Partners, with participation from existing investors, the company has secured €8.3 million to continue their global expansion.

Hologate’s extended reality products have already attracted more than 18 million players in 42 countries around the world. This funding will help the company significantly boosts its international expansion, mainly in North America and Europe, they report.

“This investment is a huge milestone for our company, made possible through the support of our new investors, Bolero Holdings and Vester Partners, as well as our existing investors, Cherry Ventures,” explained CEO and founder Leif Petersen. “Securing this financing is a testament to the strength of our vision and the incredible value our partners see in Hologate.

“This investment will propel us towards ambitious goals in this era of spatial computing, play a vital role in our plans for strategic hiring, explore new markets, innovate with new products and ultimately supercharge our growth. My thanks go out to our investors and also to the extraordinary and dedicated Hologate team that made this possible.”

