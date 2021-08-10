Hologate Launches New Experience Platform

Hologate recently announced the upcoming launch of its next-gen, free-roam VR adventure platform – Hologate X.

The platform features “Hologate Xperience Reality,” the company’s proprietary hyper-reality technology that they say “integrates a perfect blending of the latest in high-end next-level virtual reality, full-body tracking and 4D physical effects inside of a high-fidelity, immersive and social experience.”

Premiering on the Hologate X platform is the in-house-developed experience Sigvried: Escape from Valhalla. It will debut as one of the main attractions in their new Hologate World venue in Germany, expected to open in September. Hologate X will be available to customers worldwide shortly thereafter. Learn more at www.hologate.com.