Hologate Celebrates Whopping 20 Million Players Globally

Happy 20 million, Hologate! That’s right, the German-based VR giants recently surpassed an unprecedented 20 million VR experiences globally. The company’s virtual offerings have continued to exponentially grow over the years.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality and crafting unforgettable adventures,” said CEO and founder Leif Petersen. However, it’s more than just our accomplishment. It’s a shared success that reaches far beyond us – to our dedicated owners, operators, partners and the entire Hologate family. It stands as a testament to our collective resilience, as together we weathered the storm of the past few years and emerged stronger than ever.”

Their experiences continue to expand as well with their latest addition – Hologate Hyper Golf. The attraction fuses high-tech mini-golf with a social digital arcade experience. It’s nine unique holes of fun. Learn more at www.hologate.com.