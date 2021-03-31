Hologate Back at Early 2020 Total VR Players Per Week

“The rebound for the family entertainment industry has begun,” says Hologate, the location-based entertainment company that recently reported total player numbers per week are back to pre-pandemic levels.

Their weekly player activity, which represents hundreds of Hologate venues across 36 countries, shows that roughly 90,000 players per week have been enjoying Hologate this month (March 2021), which closely compares with February/March 2020 numbers.

“We were elated when we started seeing the player numbers starting to spike again,” said CEO Leif Petersen. “We were always confident that guests would eventually return, but I suppose we weren’t expecting it to happen this soon, returning to ‘pre-Covid’ numbers as soon as centers were given the authorization to do so.” Learn more at www.hologate.com.