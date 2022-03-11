Hologate at Booth #631

Hologate is among the companies showing their latest offerings at Amusement Expo. The trade show begins today, March 16, and they’ll be in booth #631 detailing their attractions.

Among their attractions are the Hologate Arena and Blitz. They will also be on hand to discuss Hyper Golf, a gamified version of mini-golf, as well as Hologate X.

They were also a big part of the VR Summit, which was held prior to the trade show in conjunction with the Expo’s Education Day from March 14-15. Stop by the booth to say hi to the company’s senior vice president of U.S. operations Gregg Katano and learn more from him and the rest of the team. Visit www.hologate.com for info.