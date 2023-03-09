Hologate at Amusement Expo VR Summit and Trade Show

Hologate will be at Amusement Expo in booth #A1217 at the trade show this March 27-30. Their CEO and founder Leif Petersen will also be on a panel at the VR Summit, moderated by Bob Cooney.

At the booth, you can try out their latest virtual reality adventure Ghostbusters VR Academy on the Hologate Arena. They’ll also have Tower Tag Battlezone.

The VR Summit panel that Petersen will join – Maximizing VR Attraction Success: Strategies for Independent and Chain Operators – will focus on the latest trends and technologies in the virtual reality industry. Learn more at www.hologate.com.