Hologate Adds RevolVR 3

Hologate recently announced its launch of RevolVR 3, a fast-paced Wild West shoot-out game with a futuristic twist for the Hologate Arena.

In the game’s lawless dystopia, the revolver is the only currency in town. Weapons manufacturers are “renting robot bodies to ambitious humans in exchange for a blaster and a fight to the bitter end,” Hologate explains.

Players have to duck, swerve and jump to get the best aim and defeat their robot cowboy enemies on the path to victory. For more information about the game, visit: www.hologate.com/games/revolvr-3.