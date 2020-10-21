Hologate Adding Virtual Escape Rooms to Experiences

Location-based VR company Hologate has partnered with ARVI VR to bring virtual escape room experiences to the Hologate system. ARVI VR is currently preparing the first three experiences for the Hologate Arena and Hologate’s VR Escape platform, which is also in the works.

“Adding escape rooms to Hologate’s already extensive, fun-for-everyone games library will allow operators to extend their offering of games and also provide longer experiences, filled with story-driven, brain-twisting and immersive challenges,” the company said. “With their interesting plots and tricky puzzles, ARVI VR escape rooms are a perfect fit for Hologate, the world’s largest network of cooperative, social-multiplayer experiences, and with three unique rooms to choose from at the start, both first-time and returning players will find fun yet challenging adventures within.”

The first virtual escape room games will be Cyberpunk, Mission Sigma and The Prison. Learn more at www.hologate.comand www.vr.arvilab.com.