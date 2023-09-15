Holey Moley Opens First U.S. Location

An Australia-based mini-golf concept called Holey Moley recently put down roots in downtown Denver, Colo., marking the brand’s first foray into the U.S.

According to 9News, the mini-golf venue features 27 holes and pop culture themes throughout all three nine-hole courses. The entertainment is located inside the historic 1889 Denver City Cable Railway Building, which was formerly occupied by Urban Putt.

“Holey Moley takes the familiar and beloved mini-golf concept and transforms it into an engaging world of fun,” said CEO Michael Schreiber. “We’ve always had an irreverent spirit and now we’ve taken a distinctly American twist with our first U.S.-based location. We chose Denver because, like Holey Moley, this city knows how to have a good time.”

Learn more at www.holeymoley.com.