Holey Moley Mini-Golf Plots Second Texas Location

After opening a location in Austin this March, the Australia-based Funlab will launch another of its Holey Moley mini-golf concepts in Houston. The location there will open April 19, according to their website. Holey Moley made its U.S. debut in Denver last fall.

“For Funlab, part of the joy of opening a new location is becoming a part of the local community,” said CEO Blaise Witnish. “Houston has so much to offer, and our team is working hard to make sure that Holey Moley is a great addition to the neighborhood and broader nightlife scene.”

The new venue will have three 9-hole mini-golf courses that “play into 1980s and 1990s references,” reportsCommunity Impact. There will also be two private karaoke rooms as well as a 104-seat bar and dining space dubbed “The Caddyshack.”

