Holey Moley Mini-Golf Coming to Austin This Year

A 27-hole mini-golf course will open in Austin, Texas, by November, according to Austin Eater. It will be the Holey Moley chain’s first newly-designed space in the U.S. (They previously took over existing mini-golf locations in Denver and San Francisco.)

The business will take over space at 807 E. Fourth St., which used to be called The Naïve and housed several restaurants. For its part, Holey Moley will serve food and drinks, too, in addition to their mini-golf fun.

