Hoffman Mint Introduces Patriotic Token Designs

In celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary, the Florida-based custom token manufacturer Hoffman Mint is producing patriotic-inspired designs.

“These designs can be placed on one side of a token, with the other side being your custom design, logo or another stock design – all at no additional cost,” the company said. “It is a wonderful way to join this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, while giving customers keepsakes for years to come.”

Samples of the designs are available upon request.

Email [email protected] for more information on all of the company’s products.