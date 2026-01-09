Historic Treasure Lanes Opts for New Betson Arcade

The company reported that their regional sales representative Joe Herbert worked with the team at Treasure Lanes to curate a diverse game room lineup that includes ICEE Slush Rush (Bay Tek Entertainment), Angry Birds Boom! (Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix), NBA Hoops (ICE), Duck Derby (Adrenaline Amusements), E-Claw (Elaut), Taj Mahal (Smart Industries), Funko Funcade (UNIS) and Find a Key Deluxe (The Really Big Crane Company).

“We wanted to give our community something new – something that appeals to all ages,” said Robin Shopa, the GM of Treasure Lanes Bowling Center. “Adding Game Zone has allowed us to expand our reach and evolve into more of a family entertainment destination. The setup was very professional, and we’ve been extremely happy with how everything came together.” Learn more at www.treasurelanes.com and www.betson.com.